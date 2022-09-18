Sara Duterte returns as PH’s OIC during Marcos’ US trip

Following President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s journey to New York to attend the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Vice President Sara Duterte has been appointed as the nation’s interim leader.

Duterte was chosen to serve as the nation’s chief executive for a second time. From September 4 to 7, 2022, Marcos paid state visits to Singapore and Indonesia – this was the first time that the Vice President was appointed as the Officer in Charge of the country.

When Marcos was away, Duterte had a meeting with the leaders of the security apparatus to discuss how to keep the nation peaceful and orderly.

On September 18, at eight in the morning, Marcos took off for the United States. He would return to the Philippines on September 24.