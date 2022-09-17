Vic Rodriguez steps down as PBBM’s executive secretary

Atty. Vic Rodriguez has stepped down from his post as the executive secretary under the Marcos administration.

In a press statement, Press Secretary Atty. Trixie Cruz-Angeles said that Atty. Vic Rodriguez has asked to step down from his post and serve instead as the Presidential Chief of Staff, in order to focus on his family.

He thanked President Bongbong Marcos for giving him the opportunity to serve the administration for a little over two months into the presidency.

Here’s his statement in full:

I have asked permission to step down as Executive Secretary.

There is nothing more rewarding than answering the call to serve the country, rare privilege not extended to all but was given to me by the President, His Excellency Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, Jr.

The work of an Executive Secretary is a 24/7 job with myriad topics expected to be attended to every day. It demands a sense of urgency which essentially requires almost all of a public servant’s time to ensure that services are met and delivered.

Equally valuable, however, is to witness firsthand your young family grow and evolve into how every parent would wish them to become and they most need mee too.

I thank the President for his continuing trust and his sincere understanding of my decision.

To the Filipino people, I shall continue serving you and the country as the Presidential Chief of Staff.

Atty. Victor Rodriguez