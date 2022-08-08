Students question listing of First Lady Liza Marcos as law professor in WVSU

Students of the West Visayas State University (WVSU) have opposed the hiring of First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos as a faculty member at the College of Law to work as as part-time faculty.

Araneta, an abogado, has made a career out of teaching law even prior to her husband’s rise to power.

The WVSU Office of Student Regent said, “The decision of the university to admit the First Lady to teach law is a slap on the face, not only to the core values that the institution enshrines, but also an insult to the justice system. A wife of a current President that faces tax evasion cases that will teach criminal law would be a grave insult to the victims of the martial law led by her late father-in-law.”

Statements released over the weekend said that they were condemning her selection as a Criminal Law professor.

“Tutulan ang pagkuha kay Ginang Araneta-Marcos bilang part-time na miyembro ng kagawaran ng WVSU College of Law!,” read the WVSU University Student council in statement.

The Panay Law Students, an organization affiliated with the National Union of People’s Lawyers (NUPL), said the decision of the WVSU administration might “cause dismay and contempt, where potential students and faculty will be discouraged to pursue legal studies.”

The University Student Council also carried out a signature campaign to oppose Liza Marcos’ appointment.

“Napagdaanan ng paaralan ang mapait at madilim na kabanata sa kasaysayan ng Pilipinas sa ilalim ng batas militar ni Marcos Sr., ngunit kagaya ng mga unibersidad at pamantasan sa Luzon hindi naging matagumpay si Marcos Sr. sa paggapi sa demonstrasyon at pagtutol ng mga lider estudyante at ang malawak na masa sa pagpapatalsik sa diktador na si Marcos Sr,” the council said. “Nakita rin ng Kabataang Pilipino na sa ilalim ng pamumuno ni Marcos Jr. kailangan nating tatagan ang ating mga sarili para sa mga darating na araw.”

“Hindi kailanman magiging magandang ehemplo sa mga estudyante ang pagkakaroon ng isang Marcos na numero unong tagasuway ng batas at may pananagutan sa bayan,” they added.