Vic Rodriguez denies resigning as Executive Secretary

Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez refuted claims that he has resigned from the Marcos Cabinet.

In an interview, Rodriguez said he had no idea where the rumor came from.

“I think it must be clear that the moment he or she accepts the nomination and the request coming from the President to help him serve and run the country, I think automatic ‘yun,” Rodriguez said.

“Tinaggap mo na rin anytime you will be asked to leave. But until that happens, then you stay,” he added.

Rodriguez was the long-time Chief of Staff of President Bongbong Marcos and his spokesperson during the latter’s election protest in 2016.

“As you know, we are being followed and hounded by fake news as early as the campaign. I think it will continue that way for as long as he is the President,” he said.

Rodriguez also refused to respond on the claims made by a news report saying he was extorting millions of money in exchange of a Cabinet post or appointment in the Marcos government.

“We will only explain things that are coming from verifiable sources. If it’s fake news or bordering on fake news or Marites, I don’t think it’s proper for anyone, whether a government functionary or an ordinary person, to be asked and made to explain,” he said.