‘Kailangan makatotohanan!’: Imee Marcos assures no leeway for falsehood in ‘Maid in Malacañang’

The Philippine Sen. Imee Marcos has said there’s “not much leeway” for falsehoods in the “Maid in Malacanang” movie after controversy about the details of the last three days of the Marcos family at the Palace.

The movie depicts the last 72 hours of the Marcoses in Malacañang before they were forced into exile in Hawaii in 1986 revolution, based on the perspective of three maids in the palace.

Imee, the eldest Marcos child who serves as the movie’s prime consultant, reiterated that “Maid in Malacañang” is a factual personal account of her family’s last 72 hours before they were flown out from Manila to Hawaii.

“The problem with this story is we all know how it ended and what happened 36 years down the line,” Marcos said.

“Alam natin lahat (We all know) so there’s no leeway for falsehood, untruth, reimagining or fantasy telling. Kailangan makatotohanan!,” she added.

The movie stars Cesar Montano and Ruffa Gutierrez as the late President Ferdinand Marcos and First Lady Imelda Marcos, respectively.

“Hindi namin binabago ang kasaysayan (We’re not changing history),” Senator Marcos said of the movie directed by Darryl Yap.

“Dinagdagan lang namin ng impormasyon. For me at sa aking pamilya, panahon na na magkuwento rin kami kung anong nangyari sa Malacañang nung panahong ‘yon, ‘yung nalalaman namin,” she said.

“It was a difficult process because so much of what happened was painful and traumatic. I did not want to relive that again,” said the senator.

“I also felt an obligation to tell our side of the story. Dapat ikwento din namin (We should also tell it),” she added.

“Malacañang is only a place. Ang totoo, galing na kami doon, ‘di naman big deal na nakabalik kami (The truth is, we’ve been there, it’s not a big deal that we’ve returned),” she stressed.

“Hindi sa minamaliit ko ‘yon, ang mahalaga yung apelyido ng tatay ko at pamilya namin na makaahon at makabangon,” Marcos said.