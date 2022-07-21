POLO Dubai: OFWs can verify their employment contracts online with or without flights starting August 1

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) Dubai and Northern Emirates has announced that starting on August 1, all Filipino Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) can verify their employment contracts online.

The announcement highlights that anyone, with or without confirmed flights, can begin applying for contract verification using the online portal as long as they can present a valid employment visa issued by Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, or Fujairah Immigration.

POLO Dubai’s online portal was first launched in June through a pilot program which was successful and was expanded this July to accommodate OFWs with confirmed flights for August 2022.

Read on: 1,007 OFWs flock to POLO Dubai and endure long lines for contract verification a day before the Eid Holidays

The 3-step online verification process begins with submitting the required documents for verification in the online forms posted in the POLO Dubai’s website.

OFWs will then need to wait for an email confirmation from POLO Dubai which will be sent to the email address used for the online registration. The email will include a decision whether the application is approved or disapproved.

Approved requests will only need to complete payment and collect the documents by visiting POLO Dubai’s Office. Meanwhile, disapproved applications will have to present the correct documents by visiting POLO Dubai at Al Qusais 3, Dubai.

To avoid disapproval, POLO Dubai encourages OFWs to make sure that they submit the correct and complete requirements as per the online form. The forms require a clear and readable jpg. or PDF file of employment contract, passport copy, Emirates ID and residence visa.

Apart from the online verification portal, OFWs can also verify their contracts by setting an appointment or walking-in the consular office days before the confirmed flight, sending an authorized representative or following POEA Memorandum Circular No. 3, Series of 2021 which allows OFWs to get OEC from any POEA offices in the Philippines pending contract verification.