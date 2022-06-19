Quake rocks Sharjah as temperature hits 50°C in UAE

The temperature reached 50°C in UAE while a quake was recorded in Sharjah, according to authorities.

The stations of the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) recorded an earthquake of magnitude 2.4 on the Richter scale in Al Bataeh area in Sharjah at 15:27 on Saturday while some areas in the city of Al Ain witnessed rainfall.

Light rain fell at 5:00 pm on Al Ain International Airport and Salamat, and light to medium rain was received on Al Maqam, Al Amara, and some areas in Al Ain.

On Saturday morning in Barakah, Al Dhafra region, temperature reached 22.3°C at 06:00 am, 49.8°C in Suwaihan area at 2:15 pm and UAE University in Al Ain at 3:30 pm.