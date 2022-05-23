Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Benny Laguesma, Susan Ople take offer as Labor, Migrant Workers Secretary

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Bienvenido 'Benny' Laguesma (left) and Susan 'Toots' Ople (right)

Former Labor Secretary Benny Laguesma and OFW advocate Susan Ople have accepted their nominations to become the next Labor Secretary and Migrant Workers Secretary.

Marcos’ incoming executive secretary Vic Rodrigues confirmed that they have agreed to take on the jobs.

“Yes, they both accepted their nomination,” Rodriguez said in a text message.

RELATED STORY: Marcos spokesperson Vic Rodriguez poised to be next Executive Secretary

Laguesma was the former Labor Secretary of former President Joseph Erap Estrada.

Meanwhile, Ople has accepted Marcos’ offer to head the newly-organized Department for Migrant Workers which aims to help distressed OFWs.

“It’s going to be an enormous task. The department has not yet been constituted. There are so many factors involved but you know, public service has always been in our DNA since my father’s time. So my primary consideration would be, as part of my reflection mode, would I be a unifying factor in putting together a transition road map towards the constitution of a new department?,” Ople told CNN Philippines.

READ ON: Bongbong Marcos to appoint Ex-MMDA head Benhur Abalos as DILG chief

Ople said that once she take on the post she would prioritize the implementation of the Migrant Workers’ Act.

“That would really be the first order of the day — to put that structure together, to make sure it’s functional, and to service the needs of our OFWs and their families. This was also brought up in our meeting with presumptive president Marcos. He wants to serve not just our OFWs but also the families of OFWs,” she said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Arsenio Balisacan

Ex-Aquino appointee is Marcos’ next NEDA chief

2 hours ago
abu dhabi gas

BREAKING: Gas cylinder explosion sends restaurant ablaze at Khalidiyah in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
The Filipino Times adnoc 1 1

ADNOC announces offer price for Borouge IPO

4 hours ago
Coco Martin Susan Roces

‘Hindi ka namin makakalimutan’: Coco Martin emotional at Susan Roces’ wake

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button