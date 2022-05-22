Marcos spokesperson Vic Rodriguez poised to be next Executive Secretary

The lawyer and spokesperson of presumptive president Bongbong Marcos is set to become the next Executive Secretary.

Vic Rodriguez confirmed in a statement that he was nominated by the presumptive president and he is grateful to serve under the Marcos administration.

“It is an honor working with him, whom I have known for a very long time and I believe will serve the country efficiently and with unquestioned devotion. It is very flattering to work alongside the best person I’ve known,” a statement from the Marcos camp said.

“Rest assured that our team will work doubly hard for the success of his six-year presidency,” Rodriguez added.

Rodriguez will replace Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea beginning June 30.