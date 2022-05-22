Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos spokesperson Vic Rodriguez poised to be next Executive Secretary

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The lawyer and spokesperson of presumptive president Bongbong Marcos is set to become the next Executive Secretary.

Vic Rodriguez confirmed in a statement that he was nominated by the presumptive president and he is grateful to serve under the Marcos administration.

RELATED STORY: Marcos spokesman debunks rumors of victory party in Amanpulo

“It is an honor working with him, whom I have known for a very long time and I believe will serve the country efficiently and with unquestioned devotion. It is very flattering to work alongside the best person I’ve known,” a statement from the Marcos camp said.

“Rest assured that our team will work doubly hard for the success of his six-year presidency,” Rodriguez added.

Rodriguez will replace Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea beginning June 30.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT FEATURED IMAGE 4

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes off Batangas: Phivolcs

9 mins ago
TFT FEATURED IMAGE 3

Philippine women’s football team bagged a historic bronze in the SEA Games

1 hour ago
Monkeypox

WHO expects more Monkeypox cases globally

2 hours ago
Nico Bolzico Solenn Heusaff

Solenn Heussaff forgets 6th wedding anniversary, husband says it’s okay

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button