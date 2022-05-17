Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos spokesman debunks rumors of victory party in Amanpulo

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Photos of Amanpulo's expensive menu items (left), as well as a Facebook post alleging that BBM had reserved the entire island for his victory party (right) made rounds on social media days prior.

The Philippine President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr’s spokesman Vic Rodriguez has debunked rumors of their camp’s planned victory party at Amanpulo.

In an interview on the program Sa Totoo Lang of One PH, Marcos Jr.’s spokesman Rodriguez said that Marcos’ Amanpulo victory party is not true.

RELATED STORY: Marcos spokesman dares Andres Bautista to file case over ‘missing’ Picasso painting

“Wala, walang ganoong victory celebration,” Rodriguez said. “You know, si president-elect Bongbong is an Ilocano. Not unless meron siyang sorpresa para sa amin. Pero wala, malayo iyon. Ito’y gawa-gawa lang noong mga iresponsableng nagpo-post sa kanilang social media na iyan na naman, malisyoso ang pagpo-post.”

Amanpulo is a private luxury island resort in Palawan.

Reports said that Marcos Jr’s party booked the entire island after getting 31.1-million vote lead in the May 9 polls.

READ ON: Bongbong Marcos heads to Australia for ‘private visit’, face protests

A Facebook post read: “BBM has booked the whole island of Amanpulo for his victory party. The days of Imeldific yore and opulence is back …”

A text image that circulated on Twitter read, “From my inbox: BBM has booked the whole island of Amanpulo for his victory party. The days of Imeldific yore and opulence is back..”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

The Filipino Times OFW remittance 1 1

OFW remittances rise 2 percent to reach $8.65 billion in Q1 2022

6 hours ago
Apple iPhone13 green

Apple tests new-gen iPhone with USB-C instead of lightning ports

6 hours ago
Megaworld BIR

BIR reschedules Megaworld’s closure order

6 hours ago
Project Nightfall Marcos video

Project Nightfall Content creator apologizes after online backlash over video on Marcos Jr.

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button