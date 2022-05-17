Marcos spokesman debunks rumors of victory party in Amanpulo

The Philippine President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr’s spokesman Vic Rodriguez has debunked rumors of their camp’s planned victory party at Amanpulo.

In an interview on the program Sa Totoo Lang of One PH, Marcos Jr.’s spokesman Rodriguez said that Marcos’ Amanpulo victory party is not true.

“Wala, walang ganoong victory celebration,” Rodriguez said. “You know, si president-elect Bongbong is an Ilocano. Not unless meron siyang sorpresa para sa amin. Pero wala, malayo iyon. Ito’y gawa-gawa lang noong mga iresponsableng nagpo-post sa kanilang social media na iyan na naman, malisyoso ang pagpo-post.”

Amanpulo is a private luxury island resort in Palawan.

Reports said that Marcos Jr’s party booked the entire island after getting 31.1-million vote lead in the May 9 polls.

A Facebook post read: “BBM has booked the whole island of Amanpulo for his victory party. The days of Imeldific yore and opulence is back …”

A text image that circulated on Twitter read, “From my inbox: BBM has booked the whole island of Amanpulo for his victory party. The days of Imeldific yore and opulence is back..”