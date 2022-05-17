Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bongbong Marcos heads to Australia for ‘private visit’, face protests

Days after winning the May 9 polls, presidential race frontrunner Bongbong Marcos has made a low key trip to Australia.

In a report on Sydney Morning Herald, Marcos flew to Melbourne to enroll his youngest son, Vincent, in the University of Melbourne.

Reports further state that the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Australia coordinated with authorities from the Philippines for Marcos’ security arrangements.

The trip was made under wraps by the Marcos camp, but the Filipino Community in Melbourne protested the presence of the late dictator’s son.

“We are out here waiting for him to tell him that he’s not welcome here. Join us,” Anakbayan Melbourne said in a Twitter post.

“BBM is hiding in Melbourne, Australia. He didn’t expect the Filipino community and kakampinks to give him a warm reception of protests,” the group added.

The Marcos camp has yet to confirm nor deny the trip.

