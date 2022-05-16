Marcos spokesman dares Andres Bautista to file case over ‘missing’ Picasso painting

The spokesman of presidential frontrunner Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr has dared the former head of the Presidential Commission on Good Government, Andres Bautista, to file a case over a missing Pablo Picasso painting that was spotted in the residence of former first lady Imelda Marcos.

Vic Rodriguez, Marcos Jr.’s lawyer and spokesperson said, “ Sa ating Saligang Batas, kung sino ang nagaakusa, kung sino ang gumagawa ng alegasyon ay siyang dapat magpatunay.””If you have something, come over. The courts are open. Hindi puwede yung in the comfort of wherever you are… you keep harping allegations left and right,” he said in an interview on ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

Former PCGG chairperson Andres Bautista earlier said Picasso’s Femme Couche VI (Reclining Woman VI) painting that was spotted in the released images of Imelda’s home during her son’s visit is worth P8 billion. Anti-graft court Sandiganbayan also wanted it seized from the Marcoses in 2014.

Rodriguez advised Bautista not to level accusations. Bautista, who had also headed the Commission on Elections was also blamed by his estranged wife for hiding P1 billion in assets.

“Why don’t you be true to the Filipino people? Harapin mo din ‘yung maraming alegasyon ng mga dayaang naganap during your time as Comelec chairman hindi yung basta ka na lang umiskyerda, 6 na tao na tila,” Rodriguez said.

“I just want him to be fair, fair to the Filipino people. The courts are open.”