DOH confirms local transmission of Omicron BA.2.12.1 subvariant

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Department of Health has confirmed the local transmission of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 in the country.

“Nangangahulugan na ang mga kaso na na-detect natin ay wala na pong kaugnayan sa mga kaso na nagmula sa labas ng bansa. Ngunit makikita pa rin ang linkages ng detected cases,” Vergeire said in a media briefing.

The health official adds that the department is now recommending LGUs and laboratories to use RT-PCR test over the antigen test as part of surveillance.

RELATED STORY: PH detects Omicron BA2.12.1 sub-variant in Baguio from foreign traveler

The DOH has so far detected two BA2.12.1 cases in Metro Manila have 39 close contacts.

Despite the new variants detected, the DOH says the number of COVID-19 cases in the country is continuously decreasing. She adds that severe and critical cases are also declining.

