No Filipino casualties in New York shooting, says PH consulate

The Philippine consulate in New York said no casualties were reported at the shooting incident at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, that left 10 people dead on Saturday afternoon,

Consul General Elmer Cato said there are about 540 Filipinos in Buffalo, where the shooting incident happened.

“Initial reports received by [Philippine Consulate General in New York] indicate no Filipino casualties in the mass shooting incident in Buffalo, New York this afternoon that left 10 people dead,” Cato said in a tweet.

Authorities state that the shooting was carried out by an 18-year-old gunman who left three people wounded. The suspect Payton Gendron, who wore a tactical gear and livestreamed the shooting and was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to reports.

The white suspect, who was armed with an assault-style rifle and appeared to have acted alone, came to Buffalo from a New York county “hours away” to target the store in a predominantly black community and confessed that he hated that the black race is increasing.

The US Department of Justice said that it is investigating the incident as a “hate crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism”.

“The Justice Department is committed to conducting a thorough and expeditious investigation into this shooting and to seeking justice for these innocent victims,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.