Comedian Herlene Budol stuns fans in Php150,000 gown

Herlene Budol, also known as “Hipon Girl,” stunned her fans as she wore a P150,000-worth Filipiniana gown for the Binibining Pilipinas Grand Santacruzan 2022.

The comedian donned a pink mermaid gown adorned with blue pearls and gold details, paired with a huge gold lightning headpiece, as seen on the Binibining Pilipinas Facebook page yesterday, May 14. The outfit was the creation of Geronie Labora, a fashion designer from Zamboanga City.

Budol expressed her gratitude to her manager Wilbert Tolentino, her friend Madam Inutz, and her glam team.

“Mga Hiponatics, eto yung na assign kay Hipon girl niyo sa Binibining Pilipinas, Pamayanan Guadalupe para sa Flores de Mayo. Ginastusan etong creation na sobrang detalyado sa halagang 150,000 php,” she said.

