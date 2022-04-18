‘Huwag magpatalo sa emosyon’: Robredo tells supporters amid macho politics against her

Presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo remains unfazed by the recent joint press conference of three presidential candidates asking her to back out from the race.

“Alam kong maraming nasabi na ngayong araw. Ang iba nainis, ang iba walang pakialam, at ang iba nagalit. Nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat na dumipensa,” Robredo said in a Facebook post.

Robredo also highlighted the importance of intensifying their campaign 20 days before the May 9 elections.

“Pero may pakiusap lang ako. Mula bukas, 20 campaign days nalang natitira. Kailangan wag tayong magpatalo sa emosyon. Huwag nang magbitaw ng masasakit na salita,” she said.

RELATED STORY: Lacson, Moreno, Pacquiao, Gonzales unite not to quit presidential race

“Focus lang muna tayo sa kampanya – tao sa tao, puso sa puso. May bayan tayong kailangan ipaglaban,” Robredo added.

Presidential candidates Isko Moreno and Ping Lacson hit Vice President Leni Robredo and accused her as someone who can’t be trusted.

The two presidential candidates disclosed that Robredo tried to fool them for saying that she wants to unite the opposition and has no interest in running for the country’s second top post.

“I was fooled also in the face by the Vice President. She said to my face, 1,000 times that she will not run for president,” Moreno said in a press conference in Makati on Sunday.

“We were made to believe to unite, but we were fooled, literally in our face. That kind of person cannot be trusted. Kung ganun pa lang, may masama nang intention from the very beginning, hindi agad puwede pagkatiwalaan,” he added.

Moreno also said in 2019 that he will not be running for the May 2022 polls but later on filed his candidacy.

READ ON: Robredo says Marcos camp behind smear campaign on daughter’s alleged illicit video

Lacson for his part recalled some of his meetings with Robredo.

“Yung first meeting, ang concept, maganda, unification. Kaya nag-bite ako eh. Kung tinanggap niya ‘yung first offer ko, baka wala ako ngayon. But then, she rejected it,” Lacson said.

“You see kung anong klase ng tao yung nakikipag-usap ng ganiyan?” he added.

Lacson also hit Robredo for going to Davao Del Norte alone and left her vice presidential candidate Kiko Pangilinan.

“‘Yung pumunta siya sa Davao del Norte alone, leaving her vice presidential candidate… that to me speaks a lot about her characterz Ka-tandem niya, ilalaglag ninyo para manalo lang ‘yung principal,” he said.