Dubai court sentences man to life in prison for murder over leave dispute

A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Dubai Criminal Court after he killed a garage owner over a leave dispute.

The garage owner was found dead in his office by his workers in 2020.

He had sustained stab wounds to the neck and abdomen, and severe head injuries.

The police said the murder took place in a garage in Dubai’s Al Quoz Industrial Area 2.

A cop said the victim had been found lying in a pool of blood. His neck bent and his face was smashed.

The policemen also said there were indications of beating and stabbing, as evident from the injuries on the upper part of his body.

A blood-stained medium-sized knife, scissors, and an iron hammer were retrieved from the murder site.

The victim’s colleagues said during interrogation that they left the workplace for 20 minutes to buy some things.

When they returned, they found the garage entrance door locked from the inside.

Entering through the back door, they spotted the owner’s blood-soaked body in his office.

One of the workers who was not present when the body was discovered became a suspect.

The accused is said to have been a man of Asian origin but from Eastern Europe.

The policemen arrested him from near his country’s consulate in Dubai.

During interrogation, he revealed that he had visited his country’s consulate to make arrangements to flee the UAE. He also confessed to the crime.