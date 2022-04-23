Dubai Court sentences Pakistani man to death for Indian couple’s murder

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a Pakistani man to death for an Indian couple’s murder.

The 26-year-old construction worker had stabbed expats Hiren and Vidhi Adhiya on June 17, 2020.

The crime was carried out as the couple slept at their home in Mirador, Arabian Ranches.

According to prosecutors, the convict had planned to burgle the house and had seen a large sum of money during a maintenance visit to the home in 2019.

Prior to the murder, he hid outside the couple’s home for six hours before entering the house.

After stealing cash from a wallet on the ground floor, he stabbed Hiren Adhiya, 48, and Vidhi, 40.

He stabbed Hiren 10 times in the head, chest, abdomen, and left shoulder, and his wife 14 times in the head, neck, chest, face, ear, and right arm.

The assailant also stabbed their 18-year-old daughter in the neck as she responded to her parents’ cries for help.

After she informed the police and one of her father’s friends, the perpetrator was arrested in the emirate of Sharjah.

A bloody handprint on the family’s wall and a mask on the victims’ bed contained blood samples matching the culprits DNA.

The murder weapon, a knife, was found in a sand pit approximately 500 meters from the house.