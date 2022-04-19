OFWs in UAE appeal to PH gov’t to lower salary requirement for ASG applications

DUBAI: Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and travel agencies in the United Arab Emirates are urging the Philippine government to lower the salary grade requirements for the Affidavit of Support and Guarantee (ASG).

Their call comes following the UAE government’s recent move to scrap the need for expats to seek their host’s or sponsor’s permit to be able to invite their relatives to visit the emirates.

ASG is an important immigration departure parameter for OFWs who intend to sponsor a relative as it can prevent illegal recruitment and human trafficking.

However, the salary requirement for OFWs wanting to invite their family/relatives had been increased in August 2020 to at least AED10,000 (or approximately PHP142,000), up by 185.71 percent from AED3,500.

This means that even a single Filipino nurse who earns a competitive salary of AED5,000 to AED8,000 does not have a chance to invite a family member to visit the UAE.

Malou Prado, owner of a travel agency in the UAE, highlighted that it’s time for Philippine authorities to take a closer look at the requirements for OFWs to bring their families in line with the new rules.

“Kailangan talagang ibaba – kung UAE nga visa lang lots of consideration na, bakit ang Pilipinas ang laki ng requirements sa sweldo? Dapat ibalik sa AED 3,500 or better i-abolish na iyan,” said Prado.

On the Facebook page of The Filipino Times, several netizens expressed hope that the government would take a second look at the steep salary requirement.

“Philippine embassy and immigration should give at least A consideration to all OFW who wish to bring their family regardless of how much salary they are earning monthly, without any restrictions and lots of mandatory requirements,” said a netizen.

Another netizen suggested to extend the benefit for relatives up to the 4th degree.

“The Philippine Consulate in Dubai must revise the salary requirements for obtaining Affidavit of Support and Guarantee and extend it until 4th degree of consanguinity,” said the netizen.