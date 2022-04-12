Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippine tropical storm Agaton death toll mounts to 21

Staff Report4 hours ago

Rescue operations from the Philippine Coast Guard continues during the onslaught of 'Agaton' in Capiz. Photo from Philippine Coast Guard.

At least 21 people have died in the Philippines in floods and landslides caused by tropical storm Agaton.

The country’s disaster relief authorities confirmed the recovery of 21 bodies on Monday while at least 16 people were injured and over 17,000 displaced and the number of those affected was over 136,000.

According to the disaster agency of Baybay City in Leyte province, eastern Philippines, heavy rains triggered landslides in 10 mountainous communities which came after Agaton made landfall in the central Philippine province on Sunday.

Mark Timbal, spokesman for the national disaster agency, indicated that the death toll may still go higher.

Tropical storm Agaton is the first major storm to hit Philippines this year which has forced dozens of ports to suspend operations.

