Philippine tropical storm Agaton death toll mounts to 21

At least 21 people have died in the Philippines in floods and landslides caused by tropical storm Agaton.

The country’s disaster relief authorities confirmed the recovery of 21 bodies on Monday while at least 16 people were injured and over 17,000 displaced and the number of those affected was over 136,000.

RELATED STORY: Over 18,000 displaced due to typhoon ‘Agaton’

According to the disaster agency of Baybay City in Leyte province, eastern Philippines, heavy rains triggered landslides in 10 mountainous communities which came after Agaton made landfall in the central Philippine province on Sunday.

Mark Timbal, spokesman for the national disaster agency, indicated that the death toll may still go higher.

Tropical storm Agaton is the first major storm to hit Philippines this year which has forced dozens of ports to suspend operations.