One dead, over 18,000 displaced due to typhoon ‘Agaton’

At least one person died and over 18,000 were displaced due to floods and landslides caused by a fierce tropical storm in Philippines.

Tropical storm Megi, locally called Agaton, hit the country’s eastern coast on Sunday bringing torrential rains that caused flash floods and landslides.

An 83-year-old man drowned in floods in Davao De Oro province, 970 kilometres south of Manila while two women were injured while being swept by floods in Bukidnon province.

The national disaster agency said 17,892 people fled their homes in 17 provinces while over 1,100 passengers were stranded in sea ports.

