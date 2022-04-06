Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Marcos attends Arroyo’s birthday party after securing endorsement

Photo of Patricia Allyn Manalo Patricia Allyn Manalo2 hours ago

Photo from BMM Media Bureau

Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. attended the 75th birthday celebration of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo on Tuesday night, April 6, held in Quezon City.

The party took place just one day after Arroyo publicly endorsed and urged her fellow Kabalens to vote for Marcos and his running mate, Sara Duterte-Carpio.

“Kaya ngayon naman, tiyakin natin na UniTeam ang tutulungan natin (Let’s make sure that we help the UniTeam),” Arroyo stated during a rally in Mexico, Pampanga on Monday.

RELATED STORY: Bongbong maintains lead, Robredo surges by 9 per cent in latest Pulse Asia presidential survey

“Kailangan ni BBM, kahit matalino siya, para maging magaling na presidente, kailangan niya si Mayor Inday Sara Duterte bilang bise presidente.’Yun ang isang dahilan bakit ineendorso natin si Mayor Sara,” she added.

Arroyo is running unopposed for the 2nd District congressional seat in Pampanga.

Photo of Patricia Allyn Manalo Patricia Allyn Manalo2 hours ago
Photo of Patricia Allyn Manalo

Patricia Allyn Manalo

Related Articles

Marian Rivera Sixto

LOOK: Netizens gush over Marian Rivera’s son’s photos on Instagram

2 hours ago
Yas Bay Yellow Boats

WATCH: Yas Bay Waterfront shuttle programme to boost island’s connectivity

2 hours ago
Al Maqta Bridge toll gate The Filipino Times

New toll gate hours announced for Ramadan in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
Leni Laban

16 artists to release song in support of Leni Robredo

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button