LOOK: Marcos attends Arroyo’s birthday party after securing endorsement

Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. attended the 75th birthday celebration of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo on Tuesday night, April 6, held in Quezon City.

The party took place just one day after Arroyo publicly endorsed and urged her fellow Kabalens to vote for Marcos and his running mate, Sara Duterte-Carpio.

“Kaya ngayon naman, tiyakin natin na UniTeam ang tutulungan natin (Let’s make sure that we help the UniTeam),” Arroyo stated during a rally in Mexico, Pampanga on Monday.

“Kailangan ni BBM, kahit matalino siya, para maging magaling na presidente, kailangan niya si Mayor Inday Sara Duterte bilang bise presidente.’Yun ang isang dahilan bakit ineendorso natin si Mayor Sara,” she added.

Arroyo is running unopposed for the 2nd District congressional seat in Pampanga.