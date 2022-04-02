Ramadan 2022: Dubai announces timings for Metro, Bus, public transport services

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the business hours of all its services during the holy month of Ramadan.

The emirate’s key services include customer happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transit means, and service provider centres (technical testing).

Public Parking

Parking fees will apply to all parking spaces from Monday to Saturday as follows: 8:00-18:00, and 20:00-00:00. Tecom Zone Parking (Bearing F Code) from 8:00 to 18:00. Multi-storey parking will operate 24/7.

Dubai Metro

The Red Line will operate Monday to Thursday from 5:00 am to midnight. On Friday, the line will run from 5:00 am to 1:00 am. The line will begin at 5:00 am on Saturday and end at midnight, whereas on Sunday, it will run from 8:00 am to midnight, the RTA said in a statement.

The Green Line will operate Monday to Thursday from 5:00 am to midnight. On Friday, the line will run from 5:00 am to 1:00 am, whereas on Saturday, it will begin at 5:00 am and end at midnight. On Sunday, the line will operate from 8:00 am to midnight, the authority said.

Dubai Tram

From Monday to Saturday, the tram will operate from 6:00 am to 1:00 am, and on Sunday from 9:00 am to 1:00 am.

Buses

During Ramadan, public buses will operate as follows:

Gold Souk 4:30 am-1:22 am

Al Ghubaiba 4:26 am-12:57 am

Satwa 4:40 am-11:50 pm (C01 route Satwa operating around the clock)

Al Qusais 4:50 am-12:27 am

Al Quoz Industrial Area 5:02 am-11:59 pm

Jebel Ali 4:58 am-11:34 pm

Timings for inter-city buses, commercial coaches and sub-stations are as follows:

Al Ghubaiba 6:40 am-10:20 pm

Al Ittihad Square 4:25 am-12:15 am

Deira City Centre 6:40 am-11:30 pm

Al Sabkha 6:30 am-10:30 pm

Etisalat Metro Station 6:00 am – 9:00 pm

Abu Hail Metro Station 6:30 am – 10:35 pm and 5:30 am – 9:30 pm

External station timings:

Jubail Station, Sharjah 5:30 am-11:15 pm

Ajman 5:30 am-11:00 pm:

Paid parking

Technical testing hours

The business hours of service providers’ centres (technical testing) will be as follows:

Tasjeel Jebel Ali, City of Arabia: 8:00 am-4:30 pm; evenings and Fridays from 8:00 pm-11:30 pm

Hatta: 9:00 am-2:30pm; evenings and Fridays from 8:00 pm-11:30pm

Tasjeel Al Qusais, Al Barsha, Motor City, and Al Mutakamela Al Quoz: 8:00 am-12:30 am; evenings and Fridays from 8:00 pm-12:30 am

>Tasjeel Discovery Garden, Warsan, Al Awir: 9:00 am-2:30 pm; evenings and Fridays from 8:00 pm-12:30 am

Al Twar: 9:00 am-2:30pm; evenings and Fridays from 8pm-11:30pm

Al Mutakamela Al Awir: 9:00 am-2:30 pm; evenings and Fridays from 8:00 pm-12:30 am

Tamam Al Ghandi: 9:00 am-2:30 pm; evenings and Fridays from 9:00 pm-12:30 am

Al Yalayes: 9:00 am-2:30pm; evenings and Fridays from 9:00 pm-12:30am

Cars Al Mamzar, Deira: 9:00 am-2:30 pm; evenings and Fridays from 9:00 pm-12:30 am

Auto Pro Satwa, Mankhool: 9:00 am-2:30 pm; evenings and Fridays from 9:00 pm-12:30 am

Tajdeed Centre: 9am-2:30pm; evenings and Fridays from 9pm-12:30am

Wasil Al Jaddaf, Al Arabi Centre, Nad Al Hamar: 9:00 am-2:30 pm; evenings and Fridays from 9:00 pm-12:30 am

Al Mumayaz (Al Mizhar and Al Barsha): 9:00 am-2:30 pm; evenings and Fridays from 9:00 pm-12:30 am

Customer happiness centres

During the holy month, customer happiness centres will be open Monday to Thursday from 9:00 am-5:00 pm, and on Friday from 9:00 am-12:00 nn. The smart customer happiness centres at Umm Ramool, Al Manara, Deira, Al Barsha, Tawar, Al Kafaf and RTA’s Head Office will operate as usual around the clock.