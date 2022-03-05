Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Experts in PH recommend 4th COVID-19 booster dose for elderly, immunocompromised

Staff Report

The country’s panel of experts on COVID-19 vaccines is eyeing to administer fourth booster shots for the elderly and the immunocompromised.

Dr. Ted Herbosa, adviser of the National Task Force against COVID-19 said in a briefing that the experts have submitted their recommendation to another set of experts for approval.

“As of now mayroong recommendation ang ating Vaccine Expert Panel para sa pagbigay ng fourth dose or second booster dose para sa mga senior and immunocompromised,” Herbosa said.

“Ito ngayon ay ipinasa na sa ating Technical Advisory Group at sa All Experts at hintayin na lang natin kung maaprubahan ito ng ating IATF para maimplementa na,” he added.

The government has started to roll out its booster shots program last November.

The booster program was opened to the general public last December.

