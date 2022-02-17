Latest News

Singapore opens doors for fully vaccinated Filipinos including tourists

The Singaporean government has included the Philippines on its list of countries allowed to enter their territory through the “Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL)” program.

Singapore’s Ministry of Transport announced VTLs for the Philippines and Israel will kick off on March 4.

“As we learn to live with COVID-19 and Omicron, it is essential that we progressively open our air and sea borders. I hope all Singaporeans will understand and support these steps which will help put our careful and calibrated border reopening back on track,” Singapore Transport Minister S Iswaran said in a Facebook post.

“We will be launching new VTLs to the Philippines, Israel and Hong Kong and deepen existing VTLs with Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. We will also launch our first VTL by sea from Bintan and Batam,” he added.

The VTL program allows visitors to enter Singapore without quarantine. Short-term visitors or tourists are included in the program.

Tourists must be fully vaccinated with vaccines approved by the World Health Organization.

They should also present proof of COVID-19 vaccination which will come from VaxCert issued by the Department of Health.

Visitors are also required to submit RT-PCR test results and travel insurance.

