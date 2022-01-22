Dubai Police returns AED 140,000 lost by passenger at Dubai International Airport

Dubai Police have returned 33,600 euros (AED 140,000) lost by a passenger at Dubai International Airport.

The passenger expressed his gratitude to the General Department of Airports Security officers for returning his money.

Brigadier Hamouda Belsuwaida Al Ameri, Acting Director of the General Department of Airports Security, said that Siegfried Tellbach, a German national, traveled from his homeland through Dubai International Airport to Thailand for a short vacation and after arriving at the hotel in Thailand he was shocked to realize he had lost his bag containing 33,600 euros.

RELATED STORY: Dubai Police lauds expat worker for honesty after returning Dh20,000

Tellbach could not remember when or where he lost the bag, as he had travelled via the international airports of Düsseldorf, Dubai and Thailand, but on his flight back home via the Dubai International Airport, he was approached by an officer from the Lost & Found Section to confirm his identity and hand him the money.

Telbach was extremely happy and expressed his thanks to Dubai Police and DXB employees for returning his bag.

He said Dubai is one of the safest cities in the world.