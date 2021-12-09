Nine out of 10 Filipinos anticipate salary increase for 2022

On the back of the upswell economic impact of the Dubai Expo, strong population growth, double-digit growth of new businesses, as well as the UAE’s leading vaccination rate, 89 percent of Filipino professionals are in an upbeat prospect for a salary increase in 2022. A third of them are already earning a monthly salary of over AED10,000.

The study conducted by The Filipino Times, the biggest news platform for Filipinos in the Middle East and North African region, focused on several key indicators as a gauge to measure Filipino expats’ consumer confidence and covered 2,612 Filipino respondents from across the emirates.

As presented during the Global Business Forum-ASEAN organized by Dubai Chamber at Expo 2020 Dubai, the survey revealed that an overwhelming 96 percent of Filipino expats believe that the UAE economy is in a stronger position to achieve further progress in 2022 driven by better performance of the private sector since the pandemic.

It measured Filipinos’ consumer sentiment and purchasing power, as well as the business outlook of companies catering to or targeting the Filipino consumers in the UAE—which is considered as one of the fastest-growing, brand-loyal consumer segments.