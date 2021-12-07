Duterte offers DOH chief post to OCTA fellow

President Rodrigo Duterte has asked OCTA research fellow and molecular biologist Fr. Nicanor Austriaco if he wants to replace health secretary Francisco Duque as DOH chief.

The research fellow made a presentation on the Omicron variant and made some recommendations on what to do in case the variant enters the Philippine borders.

“I would be happy to appoint you as secretary of health if that is okay with you,” Duterte said.

Austriaco declined the offer and said that Duque is doing a good job.

“No, sir. Secretary Duque is doing a fine job,” the OCTA fellow said.

The chief executive pressed on saying that Duque has repeatedly expressed his intention to quit his post.

“He has shown a desire to really to rest after all this ruckus. I’ve been forcing him to stay, but he would be happy to give way to you, I’m sure,” Duterte said.

“Yes, Mr. President,” Duque said in response. (TDT)