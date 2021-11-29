PH suspends entry of foreigners from non-visa countries over Omicron threat

The Philippine government suspends the implementation of its resolution allowing the entry of fully vaccinated foreigners from non-visa countries due to Omicron COVID-19 varian threat.

The resolution previously said non-visa-required countries from Green List countries, jurisdictions, and territories are allowed to enter the country beginning December 1.

“We are temporarily suspending it po, abangan na lang natin (just look out for it). Kami rin sa (Us in the) IATF, we continue to consult with our health experts, we continue to actively monitor developments with regard to the Omicron variant,” Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said.

Nograles said the Philippines will place territories under the Red List or those banned from entering the country once a local transmission of the variant is reported.

Malacañang said that even if countries reported cases of Omicron varinat, local transmission has yet to be factored in.

“We will take it one step at a time, day to day monitoring ng any and all developments happening around the world,” he said. (TDT)