BREAKING: Duterte to run for senate in 2022 – Go

President Rodrigo Duterte will be running for senator in the 2022 elections.

This was confirmed by presidential aspirant and senator Bong Go.

“Kung ako lang tatanungin, ayaw ko din na mag VO ang i-file niya. Ayaw ko magkasakitan pa. Tama na ako nalang ang nasaktan. Mataas respeto ko sa pangulo at sa kanyang pamilya, sana senador na i-file niya,” Go said.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that President Rodrigo Duterte is running for the 2022 polls but he will not go against his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

Roque said that a representative of Duterte will file the candidacy of the president for the 2022 polls.

“Ang masasabi ko lang po nagmamahalan po ang mag-amang Rodrigo Roa Duterte at Mayor Inday Sara, hinding-hindi po sila magbabanggaan, hinding-hindi po sila maglalabanan sa kahit anong posisyon,” Roque said when asked during his filing of COC for senator.

“Hindi lang po si Mayor Inday Sara ang sasamahan natin, sasamahan din po natin si Presidente Rodrigo Roa Duterte sa kaniyang posisyon na tatakbuhan. Hindi po kami maghihiwalay ng aking Presidente,” he added.

Mayor Sara has filed her COC for vice president under Lakas-CMD.

Duterte previously questioned the decision of his daughter to run for the country’s second top post.

“There is no express prohibition for him to seek a different post and “therefore, it is allowed,” Roque said.

Duterte said that he will not support the potential running mate of Sara, former senator Bongbong Marcos. (TDT)