Six jailed in Dubai for assaulting man, taking his nude pictures

The Dubai Criminal court has sentenced six people to seven years in jail for assaulting and filming a man in a nude condition for his failure to pay their debt.

The court also directed them to pay AED 4400 each and ordered their deportation after they had served their sentences. The verdict was upheld by the Court of Appeal.

The conviction came in January 2020 case after the victim filed a report at the police station that several people had assaulted and detained him.

The first defendant tried to recover the debt by force and kidnapped the victim in league with his accomplices. After going to the victim’s residence at night they forcibly pushed him into their vehicle. Following this, the defendants took him to a villa in Satwa, Dubai and detained him for two days and beat him with iron bars.

He was forcing him to lick the villa’s floor with his tongue and clean his teeth with a broom and the defendants also shaved his hair, stripped his clothes off and photographed him naked using their phone cameras.

The convicts threatened to publish the video clips on social media and kill his family members in case he reported the incident or did not repay the debt.

They also seized AED 2,300 from him, as well as his identity card and mobile phone. Later after they released the victim, he informed the police following which authorities arrested the defendants, who confessed to their crimes.