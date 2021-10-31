Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 norms for events, exhibitions

Abu Dhabi has updated the entry norms for exhibitions and events, including those related to business, entertainment, and sport.

The new norms, which came into effect from October 31, 2021, will include green status on the Al Hosn app and a negative PCR test result within 96 hours of attending the event.

Attendees must also wear face masks, according to the new measures announced by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee.

Earlier, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) had updated the travel protocol of UAE citizens, traveling to countries on travel curbs list.

The new update will let citizens, who have received the full doses of the approved COVID-19 vaccines, to travel.

However, the protocol prohibits travel for those who did not receive the full doses of the vaccine. (AW)