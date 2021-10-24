Robredo wants to speed up COVID-19 vaccination for OFWs

Vice President Leni Robredo said that her office can help in speeding up the vaccination for overseas Filipino workers or OFWs if only they can have access to the government’s vaccine supply.

In her radio show, Robredo said that OFWs must be prioritized in the vaccination drive apart from senior citizens.

“Itong seafarers, OFWs, willing kami na magba-vaccinate sa kanila.Kami mag-aasikaso sa lahat, bigyan lang kami ng access sa supply,” Robredo said.

Robredo said that her office has the manpower and volunteers who can administer the vaccine shots.

“Ang tinuturukan pa lang ay ‘yung pa-deploy… Kahit walang date, i-prioritize na para kung may available na trabaho, hindi na sila maantala,” she added.

Robredo made the statement after the government admits challenges in delivering the vaccines.

“Ang daming bakuna ngayon pero masyado kasing centralized. Sana mas i-liberalize nila ‘yung mga kumpanya para mabakunahan na nila ‘yung kanilang mga employees,” Robredo said. (TDT)