1Sambayan’s endorsement helped to urge VP Robredo to run for president

Vice President Leni Robredo has said that the endorsement of opposition coalition 1Sambayan helped to influence her decision to run for the highest post in the Philippines.

She said she had initially not planned to run for the top post and rather hoped to unite two potential candidates for president for better administration.

“Yung balak ko talaga — either magpapahinga ako o kakandidato ako ng lokal. Kaya nag-exert tayo ng maraming effort na magkaroon sana ng unification para tutulong na lang ako sa national candidates at uuwi ako sa amin para dun naman magbuhos ng serbisyo,” she said in her weekly radio program.

“Nung ni-nominate tayo ng 1Sambayan na, dun talaga na parang, dun nagbago na seryosong isipin na tumakbo na,” she added.

Robredo has thanked those who showed their support immediately after her announcement including volunteers spending their own money and resources to help her campaign. She also expressed gratitude to those posting their support on social media and even celebrities backing her up.

The Vice President also said that it was difficult to fight fake news sites and propaganda “because they have big funds and many people believe them” adding that “we struggle because we don’t have resources.” (AW)