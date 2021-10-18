Over 700,000 ticketed visits issued in second week of Expo 2020 Dubai

Visitors are making a beeline to Expo 2020 Dubai with 700,000 tickets being issued in the second week of its opening.

Between October 11 to 17, a total of 771,477 tickets were issued.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Play ‘Squid Game’ at Expo 2020 Dubai!

According to Expo officials, the world fair which spans more than four square kilometers welcomed 181 nationals during its second week.

An Expo official said that they have seen a rise of 12 per cent week-on-week in terms of visitor numbers.

Nearly half of all the visitors hold a season pass and more than 100,000 are coming to the site twice. Over 35,000 visitors have visited the Expo three times and the number of virtual visitors has risen to 9.3 million since October 1 which is increase of 1.5 million from the previous week.

READ ON: Key Expo 2020 events during upcoming three-day holiday from October 21

The Expo recorded 411,768 ticketed visits in the first ten days since opening and the numbers include all physical ticket holders. The Russian pavilion at the Expo said it welcomed 100,000 visitors.

The school students also visited in large numbers. (AW)