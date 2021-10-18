Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Over 700,000 ticketed visits issued in second week of Expo 2020 Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Photo from Expo 2020 Dubai

Visitors are making a beeline to Expo 2020 Dubai with 700,000 tickets being issued in the second week of its opening.

Between October 11 to 17, a total of 771,477 tickets were issued.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Play ‘Squid Game’ at Expo 2020 Dubai!

According to Expo officials, the world fair which spans more than four square kilometers welcomed 181 nationals during its second week.

An Expo official said that they have seen a rise of 12 per cent week-on-week in terms of visitor numbers.

Nearly half of all the visitors hold a season pass and more than 100,000 are coming to the site twice. Over 35,000 visitors have visited the Expo three times and the number of virtual visitors has risen to 9.3 million since October 1 which is increase of 1.5 million from the previous week.

READ ON: Key Expo 2020 events during upcoming three-day holiday from October 21

The Expo recorded 411,768 ticketed visits in the first ten days since opening and the numbers include all physical ticket holders. The Russian pavilion at the Expo said it welcomed 100,000 visitors.

The school students also visited in large numbers. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Rayver Cruz, Candy Pangilinan mistakenly congratulate Alex Gonzaga on miscarriage news

3 hours ago

VP Leni disqualified? That’s ‘fake news’, says Comelec

3 hours ago

JUST IN: Fire razes industrial oil plant in Dubai

3 hours ago

Two security guards in UAE sentenced to imprisonment for stealing AED 1.56M construction equipment

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button