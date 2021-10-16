Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH Labor official to Saudi Arabia opposes OFW deployment ban

The Philippine Labor Attaché to Jeddah, Roel Martin, has opposed the ban on the deployment of overseas Filipino workers (OFW) to Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Martin said that he is not keen on the idea of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) ban, stressing that this will have a huge impact on both Saudi Arabia and the Philippines.

He hoped that the deployment ban will not be enforced as the economy of Saudi Arabia is on an upward trend despite the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Martin said that there are great opportunities now in Saudi Arabia for skilled workers, nurses, and professionals.

He, however, stressed that the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (Polo) in Jeddah acknowledges the need to for action in the violation of labor rights of OFWs highlighting that there are unpaid wages of OFWs since 2016 including tha of big construction companies. (AW)

