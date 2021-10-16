Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Masks off’: Face masks no longer mandatory at open public places in Saudi Arabia

Amidst a sharp drop in daily COVID-19 cases and a considerable boost in vaccinations, Saudi Arabia has decided to ease curbs aimed at controlling coronavirus infections from October 17, the interior ministry has said.

Apart from lifting social distancing measures, the government will allow full-capacity attendance at the country’s two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina for fully vaccinated individuals, the Saudi interior ministry highlighted.

The authorities also canceled curbs on fully vaccinated people at closed venues, gatherings, transportation, restaurants, and cinemas.

Masks are no longer mandatory at open public places while still imposed at closed venues, it pointed out.

Back in September, Saudi Arabia’s national airline announced it would allow only those passengers who have received two doses of coronavirus vaccine to travel on its domestic flights.

The implementation of a two-dose vaccine condition was to start on September 1. However, children under the age of 12 years are exempt from this rule. (AW)

