Pacquiao denies distribution of rice packets, Php 1,000 to people meant to ‘buy votes’

Senator Manny Pacquiao has said that the distribution of rice packets and P 1,000 among people was not aimed at buying votes to enable his victory for the office of president in the 2022 polls.

He said that he had been helping out those in need, even before he filed for his candidacy to become the country’s next president.

He admitted to having distributed money at an event in Batangas on Thursday but denied it was to buy votes.

“Yes, totoo po ‘yan namigay tayo ng tulong, grocery, bigas, at pera na tag-iisang libo,” he said.

“Hindi [ito vote-buying] kasi ‘yung pamimigay ng pera at bigas 2002 ko pa ginagawa ‘yan,” he said.

Pacquiao said they also reminded the crowd to observe physical distancing even as the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is currently investigating whether the event violated the ban on mass gatherings amid the pandemic.

Pacquiao has filed his certificate of candidacy for president under the PROMDI party. (AW)

