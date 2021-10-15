Latest News

Pacquiao says Marcos family should apologize, return ‘ill-gotten’ wealth 

Presidential aspirant and senator Manny Pacquiao said the Marcos family should return their ‘ill-gotten’ wealth.

Should he win the country’s top post, he vowed review all the cases related to the Marcoses.

“Ayaw ko kasing manira pero yung issue ng yaman na hawak ng mga Marcoses, kung ano man yung nanakaw nila sa ating gobyerno, kailangan dapat ibalik ang mga sinisigaw ng taong bayan,” Pacquiao said in an interview on ABS-CBN News. 

The boxer-turned-senator said that he support calls for the Marcos family to apologize for the alleged atrocities committed during martial law.

Pacquiao said that Bongbong cannot claim innocence during the time that martial law was implemented.

“Doon sa sinabi ni Bongbong, sorry to say ayaw ko manira, pero ito sinabi niya na bata pa raw siya nung time na yon, which is hindi tama na sabihin na wala pa siyang alam sa mga nangyayari nung panahon ng tatay niya,” he said.

“Actually nakasuot po siya ng camouflage non, yung coat ng army po nung nasa Malacañang sya at hindi niya pwedeng sabihin na wala siyang alam,” Pacquiao added.

