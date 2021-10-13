UAE leads global ranking in COVID-19 vaccination rates

The UAE remains to be among the leaders in the rollout of global COVID-19 vaccines according to Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesperson for the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA).

New evidence showed the emirates’ resilience of its medical sector and ability to efficiently respond to the pandemic and ensure public health and safety.

95.68 % of the UAE people took the vaccine first dose and 85.52 % received the second dose.

The health official highlighted Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking where the UAE has advanced nine ranks compared to August.

“The UAE has addressed the COVID-19 according to a proactive strategy based on internationally approved indicators and research studies to ensure a phased return to the new normal,” he added.

The health official also acknowledges the efforts played by different sectors in making the vaccination drive successful.

“We’re today reaping the fruits of these efforts made at the country level when we see this remarkable drop in Covid daily infections,” he said.

“As His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, preached the good news to us, we have already overcome the toughest part of the challenge and that we have to maintain the gains made in addressing this crisis over the past period by continuing to comply with the precautionary measures and abide by all health and safety protocols under all circumstances until we secure full recovery,” the official added. (TDT)