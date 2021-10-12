Latest News

Roque says Ressa’s Nobel Prize not a slap in Duterte admin’s face

Malacanang denied that the Nobel Peace Prize of journalist Maria Ressa was a slap in the Duterte administration’s face.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said: “Certainly not. It is not a slap on the government.”

“It was made by private individuals in Norway, we respect their decision. But as I said, the criminal liability of Maria Ressa remains pending in our court and we leave it to our courts to decide on her fate,” he added.

The Palace congratulated Ressa for being the first Filipina to win the prestigious award.

“There is no slap there, because as everyone knows, no one has ever been censored in the Philippines [under the Duterte administration],” Roque insisted.

Roque also added that Duterte did not shut down any media entities.

“You cannot blame Congress for not renewing the franchise of ABS-CBN because that is one of their powers. That is not an order emanating from the executive nor is it a matter within the jurisdiction of the executive,” the Palace said.

