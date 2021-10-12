COVID-19 vaccines can treat sever Delta variant infections

Research conducted by an independent medicines safety and research group has shown that COVID-19 vaccination could prove to be effective even against severe Delta variant cases.

The research conducted by Epi-Phare, an independent medicines safety research group that works closely with the French government, has noted that vaccination is highly effective at preventing severe cases of COVID-19.

Published Monday the study on people over 50 found those who had received jabs were 90 percent less likely to be hospitalized or die. The results support the observations from the US, the UK, and Israel.

The data collected starting in December 2020, when France launched its jab campaign, compared the outcomes of 11 million vaccinated people with 11 million unvaccinated subjects.

The study formed pairs matching an unvaccinated individual with a vaccinated counterpart from the same region and of the same age and sex, tracking them from the date of the vaccinated person’s second vaccine to July 20.

Starting 14 days after a second dose, a vaccinated subjects’ risk of severe Covid was reduced by 90 percent and vaccination offered nearly 84 percent protection for people 75 and older and 92 percent for people between 50-75.

Epidemiologist Mahmoud Zureik, the head of Epi-Phare, said that the study should be followed up to include results from August and September. (AW)