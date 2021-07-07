NCR to be Delta-resilient amidst ongoing vaccination – OCTA

The ongoing vaccination drive may witness the National Capital Region becoming resilient to the COVID-19 Delta variant in a few months, an expert from OCTA Research stated on July 7.

Dr. Nicanor Austriaco told ANC that the NCR received – by July 6 — 29% of single doses with each LGU having vaccinated between 20% to 70% of their population — which suggested that a month and a half from now, that will be fully vaccinated people.

RELATED STORY: NCR Plus, eight areas may achieve herd immunity by Christmas – OCTA

Dr. Austriaco highlighted that NCR’s current COVID-19 vaccination numbers would lead the region to become ‘Delta-resilient’ in a few months which is good news for the country.

To date, the Philippines has administered 12 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

READ ON: OCTA: NCR’s COVID-19 cases now 80% lower than surge months prior

Authorities target vaccinating 50 to 70 million people this year through 500,000 doses daily, according to Secretary Vince Dizon, deputy chief implementer of the government’s COVID-19 response. (AW)