NCR to be Delta-resilient amidst ongoing vaccination – OCTA

The ongoing vaccination drive may witness the National Capital Region becoming resilient to the COVID-19 Delta variant in a few months, an expert from OCTA Research stated on July 7.

Dr. Nicanor Austriaco told ANC that the NCR received – by July 6 — 29% of single doses with each LGU having vaccinated between 20% to 70% of their population — which suggested that a month and a half from now, that will be fully vaccinated people.

Dr. Austriaco highlighted that NCR’s current COVID-19 vaccination numbers would lead the region to become ‘Delta-resilient’ in a few months which is good news for the country.

To date, the Philippines has administered 12 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Authorities target vaccinating 50 to 70 million people this year through 500,000 doses daily, according to Secretary Vince Dizon, deputy chief implementer of the government’s COVID-19 response. (AW)

