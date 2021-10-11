PDP-Laban admits Bato not the best bet but he’s available

The PDP-Laban faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi made a last-minute decision of nominating Senator Bato Dela Rosa as their standard-bearer for the 2022 elections.

“He is the one who is available. We’re not saying he is the best because originally we were pushing for Senator Bong Go,” PDP-Laban Secretary General Melvin Matibag said.

Matibag said that apart from Go, Bato is the next one qualified to continue the legacy of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Matibag also defended Bato’s track record as a politician who won a senate seat in 2019.

The PDP-Laban official also said that Bato also led the successful war on drugs of the Duterte administration.

“Hindi naman natin siguro pwedeng sukatin ‘yung qualification o kakayahan ng tao based on how long he is in a position as a politician. Nakita naman natin na he rose from mababang position and now he’s a senator,” ANC quoted PDP-Laban Secretary General Melvin Matibag as saying.