Robredo’s halts ‘unifying talks’ with other presidential aspirants

The Philippine Vice-President Leni Robredo is relying on people’s support for presidential polls after the talks between political parties on a common candidate failed.

She said she will no longer pursue unity talks with her fellow 2022 presidential aspirants and will rather focus on “people’s support.”

RELATED STORY: Robredo admits initial plan to run for local post in 2022

The announcement was made a day after she filed her certificate of candidacy for president in the 2022 national and local elections as an independent candidate.

Before filing the COCs, Robredo had met with Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Senator Manny Pacquiao separately to discuss a united opposition candidate. However, these discussions didn’t yield any results.

Both Pacquiao and Moreno are also running for president in 2022.

READ ON: #WithdrawIsko trends after Leni Robredo’s presidential bid announcement

Robredo however didn’t believe that her presidential run would split opposition votes with Moreno.

Robredo maintained that they are the “genuine opposition.” “We are the ones who are critical of government policies from the get go,” she said. (AW)