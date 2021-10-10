Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Siargao among three PH islands that rank in Top 10 Condé Nast Traveler list

Staff Report

US-based luxury and lifestyle travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler has ranked Siargao as the best island in Asia this year.

Palawan and Boracay islands also made it to this year’s Top 10 list, taking third and eighth place respectively.

The Condé Nast Traveler’s Top 10 Islands in Asia for 2021 are Siargao, Philippines; Raja Ampat Islands, Indonesia; Palawan, Philippines; Bali, Indonesia; Sri Lanka, Langkawi, Malaysia; Koh Samui, Thailand; Boracay, Philippines; Phi Phi Islands, Thailand and Phuket, Thailand.

Known as the “Surfing Capital of the Philippines,” the island Siargao is home to pristine beaches, white sand islets, and many other natural wonders.

The picturesque island in Mindanao first topped the list in 2018. In 2019, Boracay got the No. 1 spot and was followed by Cebu in 2020.

Meanwhile, El Nido Resorts comprising Lagen island, Apulit island, Pangalusian island, and Miniloc island in Palawan made it to the 9th place for Condé Nast Traveler’s 2021 Top 25 Resorts in Asia list. (AW)

