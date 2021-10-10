Senator Bato runs for president, says it would be ‘better’ if Sara Duterte replaces him

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa is running for the office of President in May 2022 elections.

The politician, however, said that it would be “better” if President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter replaces him.

Dela Rosa filed his certificate of candidacy under the PDP-Laban wing backed by Duterte, stating however that he could fight against drugs, “criminality, corruption and terrorism, and our continued economic recovery.”

Former national police chief Dela Rosa had led Duterte’s drug war before he won a Senate seat in 2019.

However, the International Criminal Court is looking into the alleged crimes against humanity under the anti-narcotics campaign that left thousands dead.

When asked about speculation that Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio will later run for president in his place, Dela Rosa said, “ E ‘di mas maganda.” (AW)