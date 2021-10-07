WithdrawIsko trends after Leni Robredo’s presidential bid announcement 

The hashtag calling Manila Mayor Isko Moreno to withdraw his candidacy for president trended on Twitter shortly after Vice President Leni Robredo announced that she will be running for president.

#WithdrawIsko is the second top trending topic as of 3PM, Thursday, October 7.

“If you really listen to the Filipinos, #WithdrawIsko and Let Leni Lead,” a Twitter user said.

Moreno and Robredo were both part of the so-called unity talks for a coalition among opposition candidates.

But Moreno announced his presidential bid ahead of Robredo causing the talks to fall.