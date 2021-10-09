Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE’s first two astronauts complete spacewalk training at NASA

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The UAE’s first two astronauts have finished their training at Nasa to prepare for spacewalks.

Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati to go to space, and Sultan Al Neyadi, who was a reserve astronaut for the landmark journey on the International Space Station (ISS) have completed their first year of training at Nasa’s Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: French astronaut tweets Abu Dhabi’s night life from space

Their 30-month training also involved performing spacewalks outside the ISS to carry out maintenance work as part of an astronaut’s duty on the floating laboratory.

The astronauts learnt how to perform spacewalks at Nasa’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory, the world’s largest indoor swimming pool which is 12 metres deep and holds 2.4 million litres of water.

In the mock-up of the ISS beneath the pool astronauts spend more than six hours each time while wearing 115-kilogram extravehicular activity suits. (AW)

READ ON: LOOK: US astronaut tweets pictures of Dubai from space

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

JOB UPDATES: UAE airline to hire 500 customer service agents at AED 5,000 monthly salary

2 hours ago

Civil Defence teams swiftly douse vehicle fire in Sharjah

2 hours ago

LOOK: Abu Dhabi updates ‘green list’ with 84 countries

2 hours ago

PH reduces facility-based quarantine from 10 to 5 days for fully vaccinated individuals from UAE, yellow list countries

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button