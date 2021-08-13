LOOK: US astronaut tweets pictures of Dubai from space

An astronaut has tweeted pictures of Dubai from space while aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Tweeting a picture of Emirates Golf Club and Dubai Airport, Shane Kimbrough who is on his third trip to space commands the Space X Crew-2, which docked with the Earth-orbiting station on April 24, 2021.

In his tweet, he said, “Hello, Dubai! I spy the Emirates Golf Club, a 36-hole golf course that was the first golf course in the region and was built in 1988.”

“The Dubai Airport is in the second photo and is the world’s busiest airport by international passenger traffic,” he added.

Hello Dubai! I spy the Emirates Golf Club, a 36-hole golf course that was the first golf course in the region and was built in 1988. The Dubai Airport is in the second photo and is the world's busiest airport by international passenger traffic. pic.twitter.com/N6Y6nlrAvX — Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) August 12, 2021

Presently the crew on the ISS includes Nasa astronaut Megan McArthur, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet and their mission will last for six months.

Pesquet tweeted in June two pictures of the Palm taken from orbit and hinted he might visit Expo 2020 Dubai on his return to Earth.

“When you see these palm trees from space, you know you are looking at Dubai In June, One hundred days until the World Expo opens there. The French pavilion is set to be on point. I might be involved in some way,” he had written.

Expo 2020 which starts on October 1 and will run for six months has several space-inspired installations including enormous SpaceX rocket model, Moon rock samples and robotic arms that will drill on Mars.